Did Special CP Ravindra Yadav Say Delhi Blast Was Due to CNG Cylinder? No!

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that Special CP (Law & Order) Ravindra Yadav has confirmed that the explosion near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station was "an accidental CNG cylinder blast".

What did the viral post say?: It read, "Red Fort Metro Blast. The explosion at Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro has been officially confirmed as an accidental CNG cylinder blast, and not a terrorist attack, according to Special CP Ravindra Yadav (Law & Order). Stop spreading rumours. Stop blaming Muslims. Focus on facts."