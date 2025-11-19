Does This Video Show Recent Saudi Bus Accident Which Killed Indian Pilgrims? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Recent Saudi Bus Accident Which Killed Indian Pilgrims? No!

A viral clip of a burning bus is NOT from the recent Saudi Arabia accident. It is an old video from 2023

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Posts circulating online claim that the viral clip shows the 17 November 2025 bus accident.&nbsp;</p></div>
Posts circulating online claim that the viral clip shows the 17 November 2025 bus accident. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

A clip showing a bus engulfed in flames is being widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter, as visuals from the tragic accident that occurred on 17 November 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

  • The recent crash claimed the lives of at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims travelling from Mecca to Madinah.

What's the claim?: Posts claim that the viral clip shows the 17 November 2025 bus accident.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archive of similar posts can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is false.

  • The video is from an older bus accident that occurred in March 2023 in the Asir region of Saudi Arabia and is not a recent one as claimed.

What we found: We ran keyframes of the video through Google reverse image search.

  • We found multiple posts on X about the bus accident that occurred on 27 March 2023 in the Asir region of Saudi Arabia, carrying the same clip.

  • A relevant keyword search for the 2023 Asir bus accident led us to reports by The Siasat Daily which carried identical visuals.

  • It said that passengers were travelling from Khamis Mushait Governorate to Mecca Al-Mukarramah to perform Umrah when the bus overturned and caught fire, killing 20 people.

  • We also found authentic visuals from the recent accident, which do not match the viral clip.

Following the 2025 accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for those injured and deceased.

Conclusion: The viral clip is not from the 17 November 2025 accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims. It is an old video from a March 2023 bus crash in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

