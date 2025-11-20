AI-Generated Clip Showing Fight Between India-Pak Cricket Teams Viral as Real

A video showing people wearing India and Pakistan's cricket jerseys, engaged in a physical fight is being shared with the claim that the players of the two teams clashed on the field during a match in Sharjah.
Here's what can be heard in the video: "Oh, tempers have boiled over here at the National Stadium. A scuffle breaking out between Pakistan and India, right in the middle of the pitch. The two batters, nose to nose, shouting in each other's faces. Teammates are rushing in, look at the umpires, trying to split them. Stop it! Stop it!"
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if altercations between the two teams had broken out during a match, recently. However, we did not find any credible reports about the same.
Anomalies in the video: Upon reviewing the viral video, we noticed that during the intense physical fight, several hands in the frame appeared to merge or vanish.
AI-detection tool verification: We then ran the video on Hive Moderation which concluded that the clip was '98.6 percent' likely contained AI-generated content.
We, then, divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image on some of them to find the source of the video.
It led us to a post by 'JhatKa AI' on Facebook featuring the same video. It noted, "fight between pakistani and indian cricket team at sharjah #fightnight #cricket #cricketfans #IndvsPak #PakVsIndia #cricketfight #worldcup"
This Facebook page's introduction read, "Funny videos | Entertainment | " (sic.)
Conclusion: A video showing a fight between India and Pakistan's cricket teams is being shared on social media. However, the viral video is AI-generated.
