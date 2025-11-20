ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI-Generated Clip Showing Fight Between India-Pak Cricket Teams Viral as Real

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing people wearing India and Pakistan's cricket jerseys, engaged in a physical fight is being shared with the claim that the players of the two teams clashed on the field during a match in Sharjah.

Here's what can be heard in the video: "Oh, tempers have boiled over here at the National Stadium. A scuffle breaking out between Pakistan and India, right in the middle of the pitch. The two batters, nose to nose, shouting in each other's faces. Teammates are rushing in, look at the umpires, trying to split them. Stop it! Stop it!"

This post recorded 1.6 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false. This video is created using artificial intelligence and is not real.

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if altercations between the two teams had broken out during a match, recently. However, we did not find any credible reports about the same.

Anomalies in the video: Upon reviewing the viral video, we noticed that during the intense physical fight, several hands in the frame appeared to merge or vanish.

AI-detection tool verification: We then ran the video on Hive Moderation which concluded that the clip was '98.6 percent' likely contained AI-generated content.

  • We, then, divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image on some of them to find the source of the video.

  • It led us to a post by 'JhatKa AI' on Facebook featuring the same video. It noted, "fight between pakistani and indian cricket team at sharjah #fightnight #cricket #cricketfans #IndvsPak #PakVsIndia #cricketfight #worldcup"

  • This Facebook page's introduction read, "Funny videos | Entertainment | Created with AI" (sic.)

Conclusion: A video showing a fight between India and Pakistan's cricket teams is being shared on social media. However, the viral video is AI-generated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

