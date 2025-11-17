No, Gurugram Police Didn’t Say That the Recent Delhi Blast Was an Accident

advertisement
A video of Gurugram police DCP Headquarters Arpit Jain is going viral on social media platforms to claim that it shows him saying there is about 70-80 percent probability that the recent Delhi blast was an accident.
What did the viral post say?: The caption shared by the X (formerly Twitter) user further said that the final decision can be made only after the forensic report arrives and urged users to not believe rumours or 'media noise'.
What's the truth?: The viral video has been manipulated using the help of artificial intelligence (AI). The original video, which dated back to 11 November, did not show Jain making such remarks.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found a similar video posted on the official X handle of news agency ANI.
The post was shared on 11 November.
Its caption said, "#WATCH | Gurugram: DCP, Headquarters, Arpit Jain says, "High alert has been maintained in Gurugram. As soon as the incident yesterday was reported, a meeting was held, and all the DCPs were given responsibility for their respective areas... Our security program is being reviewed and updated every hour... An integrated Command and Control Centre has been established at the mini secretariat, where officers from all departments are coordinating... "
We did not find any similar statements heard in the viral video. This indicated that it could have been manipulated using the help of AI.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through a tool named 'Hive Moderation' and checked its audio using the help of a different tool called 'Resemble AI'.
While the first tool showed around 99 percent probability of the video being an AI one, the second tool concluded that the audio was fake.
The tool showed over 99% probability of the video being an AI one.
The tool concluded that the audio was fake.
PIB debunks the viral claim: The official X handle of Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing, in a post dated 12 November, clarified that the "the video was created using #AI technology".
The post added, "This blast was a cowardly terrorist attack, carried out by anti-national forces."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been manipulated using the help of AI.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)