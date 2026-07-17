WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Surrounding PM Modi and Cockroach Janta Party’s Protest

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From visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to New Zealand and Australia, to images being shared from the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
An image showing CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke with an enlarged midsection is being widely shared on social media, where users are targeting him to claim that he gained weight while activist Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike.
However, the image is edited to make Dipke appear with a bloated belly . The original visuals date back to 6 June 2026, weeks before Wangchuk went on his hunger strike.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of PM Modi speaking at a cultural event in New Zealand Australia is being shared on social media to criticise the prime minister.
Those sharing this clip have claimed that PM Modi boasted about India being the second-largest beef producer, despite him attacking the Congress over the same statistic before he came to power.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as PM Modi did not mention beef in any capacity during his speech.
In his address, he spoke about India being the second-largest producer of wheat and fish, and not beef, as claimed.
You can read our full fact-check here.
An image is being shared, which claims that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) 2026 application form has been released and that eligible Indian citizens aged between 13 and 65 years will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to two lakh.
This is false. The PMJDY does not provide any direct cash assistance of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 to eligible citizens.
Read our fact-check here.
A video showing Army personnel getting up and walking out of a room while someone asks what they are afraid of is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that they walked out of a meeting after the government denied them funding to fight China and Pakistan.
However, the claim is false.
The video dates back to March 2025, and shows journalist Man Aman Singh Chhina questioning the Punjab Police and Indian Army over Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's assault case in Patiala, Punjab.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of a building, ablaze, went viral on social media with the claim that it shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) headquarters on fire amid the US' recent string of attacks on Iran.
We found that the claim is false. The video dates back to November 2025 and shows a fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district.
Read our fact-check here.
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