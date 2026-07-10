Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Fire in Russia’s St Petersburg Falsely Linked to US-Iran Conflict

Video of Fire in Russia’s St Petersburg Falsely Linked to US-Iran Conflict

We found out that the video originates from Russia and is unrelated to the US-Iran conflict.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a fire is being shared, falsely claiming to show an Iranian attack on highly classified American facilities.</p></div>
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A video of a fire is being shared, falsely claiming to show an Iranian attack on highly classified American facilities.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a fire is being shared, claiming to show an Iranian attack on highly classified American facilities.

What is the claim?: The post is captioned, "Following the American attack on the 'Shahid Haqqani' in Bandar Abbas, Iran has just launched a retaliatory strike against highly classified American facilities in response to the US attack on the 'Shahid Haqqani' in Bandar Abbas."

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a market on fire in St Petersburg, Russia.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Claims Around India’s Passport Ranking, CJP Protest & More

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by an X user, MOSSADil, sharing the same video.

  • The video, uploaded on 10 December 2025, states that it shows a massive fire at one of St Petersburg’s largest markets.

The video was uploaded in December 2025. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found several news reports on the incident.

  • Mirror Now reported that a massive fire erupted in Russia's St Petersburg.

  • The fire broke out at around 5 PM on 10 December 2025 across Pravoberezhnny Market.

The report by Mirror Now.

(Source:Mirror Now/Screenshot)

  • According to NDTV World, the video shows a fire that broke out at Pravoberezhnny Market in St Petersburg's Nevsky district, Russia. 

The report by NDTV World

(Source:NDTV World/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a market on fire in St Petersburg, Russia.

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