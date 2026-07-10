Video of Fire in Russia’s St Petersburg Falsely Linked to US-Iran Conflict

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A video of a fire is being shared, claiming to show an Iranian attack on highly classified American facilities.
What is the claim?: The post is captioned, "Following the American attack on the 'Shahid Haqqani' in Bandar Abbas, Iran has just launched a retaliatory strike against highly classified American facilities in response to the US attack on the 'Shahid Haqqani' in Bandar Abbas."
Is it true?: No, the video shows a market on fire in St Petersburg, Russia.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by an X user, MOSSADil, sharing the same video.
The video, uploaded on , states that it shows a massive fire at one of St Petersburg’s largest markets.
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found several news reports on the incident.
Mirror Now reported that a massive fire erupted in Russia's St Petersburg.
The fire broke out at around 5 PM on across Pravoberezhnny Market.
According to NDTV World, the video shows a fire that broke out at Pravoberezhnny Market in St Petersburg's Nevsky district, Russia.
Al Jazeera English also reported on the fire that broke out in Russia's St Petersburg.
Conclusion: The video shows a market on fire in St Petersburg, Russia.
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