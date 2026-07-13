Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Shared To Show an India-Pakistan 'Partition Agreement'

AI-Generated Image Shared To Show an India-Pakistan 'Partition Agreement'

We found out that the image is AI-generated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show an agreement between India and Pakistan on the partition.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An image is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show an agreement between India and Pakistan on the partition. 

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is being shared on the internet claiming to show the agreement between India and Pakistan that they signed during the partition in 1947.

  • The agreement in the image lists the terms that both parties purportedly agreed to follow.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the image does not show an actual agreement between India and Pakistan, as it has been AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing the image.

  • There have been several agreements between the two countries since the partition, but the agreement in the claim does not resemble them.

  • Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector, which flagged the image as AI-generated.

Here is the result of the Hive Moderation AI detector. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through Sightengine, which also flagged it as an AI-generated image.

Here is the result of Sightengine. 

(Source: Sightengine /Screenshot)

  • Upon close observation, the watermark for Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is visible.

Gemini's watermark is visible in the image. 

(Source: Facebook /Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through SynthID, which concluded that the image contains signals indicating that all or part of the content was edited or generated with AI.

  • The oldest post we could find that shared the image has an AI tag, which indicates the content was AI-generated.

The AI tag in the post. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image does not show an actual agreement between India and Pakistan, as it has been AI-generated.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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