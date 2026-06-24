Dear Cockroach Janta Party, Umar Khalid Is Exactly an Education Issue

If he were free, he would be at Jantar Mantar. There is no version of this person who would have stayed home during a protest against the destruction of education. His public life from 2016 onward was an engagement with the questions of the state and education, where education was not only a theory but a praxis materialised both inside the campus and on the streets. Questions like what should an education entail in the precarious times that we have found ourselves in, especially after 2014, about what happens to students who speak, what happens to campuses when the state decides certain questions are not allowed, and how marginalisation is created by the state by appropriating the very system of education.