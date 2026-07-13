Fact-Check: Did the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Launch Helplines for Hindus? No! The VHP's spokesperson confirmed to The Quint that the mentioned numbers had nothing to do with them. Published: 13 Jul 2026, 1:05 PM IST
Social media users are sharing two numbers with the false claim that they are VHP's helplines for Hindus to 'complain about all kinds of jihad'.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
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Social media users are sharing posts, claiming that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (
VHP) has launched two helpline numbers for Hindus across India to 'complain about all kinds of jihad'.
An archived version of this post can be seen
here .
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
The Quint received queries to verify this claim on its WhatsApp tipline. (Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.) Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the VHP has not shared either of these numbers as a helpline number at any point in time. How did we find out?: A quick keyword search for 'VHP Hindu helpline' but did not find any relevant reports or announcements for it.
We then went through their
Facebook and X accounts, where we found two posts with helplines.
The
first post shared a number for Bangladeshi Hindus who may have been victimised during the attacks on minorities in August 2024, shortly after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted.
The second post shared a long list of numbers, which were
Bajrang Dal's helpline numbers for Hindus, and not the VHP's, as claimed.
None of the numbers in these listed matched the numbers shared in the claim.
For further confirmation, we reached out to VHP's Spokesperson and Joint Secretary for the Konkan region Shriraj Nair, who confirmed to The Quint that the viral text had "nothing to do with the VHP."
Conclusion: The numbers being shared as those of the VHP's Hindu helpline have no connection to the VHP. (Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at WhatsApp at 9540511818 and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories webqoof@thequint.com .) here