PM Modi Did Not Call India the 'Second-Largest Beef Producer', Claim is False

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking from a stage during his recent visit to New Zealand is being widely shared on social media, in which he is heard talking about India being a leading producer of some goods.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that PM Modi boasted about India being the "second largest beef producer in the world", while mentioning violence against animals and how he had "attacked" the Congress over beef exports before he came to power.
How did we find out the truth?: We looked for the full video of PM Modi's address in New Zealand, since the location was mentioned in the claim.
We found a livestream of the event on his official YouTube channel, which had streamed it on 11 July.
He first watched a performance and was led to the community event in Auckland by New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, where the latter addressed those in attendance.
Modi took the stage after Luxon's address, telling the audience that he was the first Indian prime minister to visit New Zealand in forty years.
He then spoke about trade and sports, lauding the Kiwi-Indian community for their immense societal, economic, and sporting contributions.
The Indian prime minister then noted key areas of mutual inspiration, including New Zealand's agricultural frameworks and shared values regarding indigenous cultural preservation and environmental guardianship.
An hour into the video, he highlighted that India was the world's largest vaccine producer and second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.
He then said, "India is the world's second largest producer of wheat and the world's largest producer of milk. It is also the world's second-largest producer of fish."
There was no mention of beef anywhere throughout his address.
A transcript of PM Modi's speech, as shared on the Press Information Bureau's website, also shows that he spoke about wheat, milk, and fish, not beef, as claimed.
PIB clarifies: The PIB's fact-checking account clarified that the claim was "fake," dismissing the viral claim on social media.
Conclusion: A clip from PM Modi's address in Auckland, New Zealand, is being shared to falsely claim that he boasted about India being the world's second-largest beef producer.
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