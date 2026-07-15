Video From Hong Kong Falsely Shared As IRGC Headquarters on Fire Amid US Attacks

A video has been going viral on the internet claiming to show the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Headquarters in Tehran, Iran, burning after strikes by the United States of America.
The video, uploaded by X user @ConservBrief, garnered over 309.4 thousand views.
The video is being shared amid ongoing US-Iran attacks.
Is it true?: No, the video shows a fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district in 2025.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of accounts sharing the same video, stating that the video shows a fire in Hong Kong.
An Instagram account, 36quaidesorfevres, shared the video on , with the caption "Hong Kong: At least 128 dead and around 200 missing in a massive building fire." (translated from French)
News reports: Reuters reported on the incident, stating that the fire broke out on in a residential complex in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district.
Al Jazeera reported that at least 94 people had died and 279 were missing as of .
According to the report, the blaze was Hong Kong's deadliest in over 100 years.
Conclusion: The video shows a fire that broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district.
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