Edited Image Shared To Target CJP’s Dipke Amid Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

A photo showing Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke standing in a white T-shirt, appearing to have a large midsection, is being shared on social media.

The claim: The image is being shared to target Dipke on social media, where users have claimed that he gained weight, while activist Sonam Wangchuk — who has also been a part of their indefinite protest — has reportedly lost eight kilograms during his hunger strike.