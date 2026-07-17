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Edited Image Shared To Target CJP’s Dipke Amid Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

The image is edited, and was taken from a video which was recorded about a month ago.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A photo showing Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke standing in a white T-shirt, appearing to have a large midsection, is being shared on social media.

The claim: The image is being shared to target Dipke on social media, where users have claimed that he gained weight, while activist Sonam Wangchuk — who has also been a part of their indefinite protest — has reportedly lost eight kilograms during his hunger strike.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false because the image is edited.

  • The original and unedited image was taken from a video which was first shared on 6 June, while Wangchuk started his hunger strike on 28 June.

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the image led us to an Instagram page called 'totalfilmii'.

  • This page had shared a video of Dipke's, from which the viral image appears to have been sourced, on 6 June.

  • Wangchuk joined the movement on the same day, but began his hunger strike weeks later, on 28 June.

  • In this video, which resembled the image in the claim, Dipke does not have an enlarged midsection, indicating that the screenshot was edited.

  • Dipke, on his Instagram account, shared posts from Jantar Mantar, while this report was being written.

  • One of these posts showed him with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was visit the protest site to show support for Wangchuk and the movement.

  • In this photo, Dipke appeared normal and not like he had gained eight kilos.

Conclusion: An edited image is being shared to claim that it shows CJP's Abhijeet Dipke having gained weight during Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Sonam Wangchuk   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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