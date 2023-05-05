WebQoof Recap: Fake Claims Around Karnataka Elections, Malaysian Flight & More

WebQoof Recap | Here are The Quint's top five fact-check stories from this week.
From misinformation around 2023 Karnataka elections to a video of a goats being thrown out of a moving truck falsely shared as an incident from Uttar Pradesh, here are some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.
A video which shows Congress leader DK Shivakumar hobbling was being shared to claim that he was seen "drunk" during his campaign ahead of the Karnataka elections scheduled to be held on 10 May.
The video is old and being shared with a misleading claim.
However, we found that the video is old and unrelated to the state assembly elections. It could be traced back to at least January 2022 and reportedly showed Shivakumar walking in Congress' Mekedatu padayatra in Karnataka.
Two images - one of an old tweet posted by former Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and the other which showed wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik in tears - went viral on the internet.
Those sharing the images claimed that Babita Phogat, who had spoken against the people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, is now protesting with wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The claim stating that Babita Phogat was supporting wrestlers' protests is false.
While Phogat had spoken against the protesters in 2020, she has not supported the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar against sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
You can read our fact-check here.
Media organisations such as Live Hindustan and Hindustan Times shared a clip which showed several goats being thrown out of a moving truck claiming that the video was recorded along the Kanpur-Unnao road in Uttar Pradesh.
However, we found that the incident took place in Maharashtra, around the state's Ghoti area in Nashik district. Watch our fact-check here.
People on social media shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing in front of tea stall to claim that PM Modi visited the shop during his visit to Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections.
The video also showed the shop's owner talking about PM Modi's visit.
The video was old and unrelated to the upcoming Karnataka elections.
We found that the claim was false as the video dated back to March 2022, when PM Modi visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to draw support for his party.
You can read our fact-check here.
The viral claim is false.
However, the viral claim was false.
Team WebQoof did not find any credible news reports to support the claim that the flight was found.
Further, the picture showed a Lockheed Martin L1011 TriStar plane, which was sunk into Gulf of Aqaba in Jordan for attracting divers and to create an artificial reef for marine life.
