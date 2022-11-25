Veteran Oppn Leader Anwar Ibrahim Sworn in as Malaysia's PM After Deadlock Ends
Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, named Ibrahim as the nation's tenth leader.
Malaysia's long-time opposition leader, Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as the country's prime minister on Thursday, 24 November.
Jailed twice in cases dubbed as politically motivated, Ibrahim, 75, spent the last 25 years as an opposition leader.
Ibrahim's ascension to power comes after a divisive general election produced a hung Parliament.
Sworn in by the king on Thursday afternoon, he pledged to give up his salary, fight corruption, and focus on the economy.
“This task will be shouldered with utmost humility and responsibility. With my team, I will carry out this heavy responsibility based on the people’s aspirations and conscience."Ibrahim said on Twitter after his appointment
King Ends the Deadlock With Ibrahim's Appointment
In the election held on 19 November, Anwar's Pakatan Harapan (PH) party won the most number of seats but failed to get the majority to form the government.
In post-election negotiations, during which various alliances of different parties were discussed, parties failed to reach a common ground, forcing the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, to summon all the leaders to the palace, the BCC reported.
After another round of negotiations, Anwar said he would form a "national unity government" with the help of two other political groupings, following which the king named him as the nation's tenth leader.
He also expressed satisfaction over his candidature, saying that he is the only one who is likely to have majority support.
Meanwhile, the palace also issued a statement, saying, “His Royal Highness reminds all parties that the winners do not win all and the losers do not lose everything.”
