Old, Edited CEAT Tyres Ad Shared Linking It to 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections

An advertisement showing a person refusing to buy a shopping bag is going viral on the internet.
What is the video about?: Towards the end of the video, it warns people against voting for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It carries text which says, "Want to save money? Remove Modi. Save money. Save jobs. Save daughters. Save democracy. Save the country."
What are users claiming?: Social media users are sharing the clip linking it to the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held on 10 May.
The original clip shows a CEAT Tyres advertisement released in 2017 which did not contain any such statement.
What led us to the truth?: Using a Google Chrome extension named InVID WeVerify, we extracted several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them.
A Google search led us to the original video on YouTube uploaded by CEAT Tyres on 8 June 2017.
It was titled, "Savings at Supermarket - CEAT Fuelsmarrt Tyres."
The 37-second-long video did not contain remarks such as "Modi Hatao" (Translation: Remove Modi) as seen in the viral clip.
The advertisement asked customers to buy CEAT Tyres to save money.
Conclusion: An edited video of an old CEAT tyres advertisement is being shared on the internet with a misleading claim about removing PM Modi to "save the country."
