Fake Photos With BJP Leaders, Multiple Aadhar Cards: How UP Conman Fooled People

If sources are to be believed, Rai's fraudulent businesses are spread across UP, Delhi, and Gujarat. He has also been declared a defaulter in cases of non-payment of loans by several banks. Rai first came under the scanner of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) when Rs 6 crore was allegedly put into the bank account of a foundation promoted by him.

Rai had registered a private company called 'Youth Rural Entrepreneur Foundation' in the name of a dummy director. While he himself did not hold any position in the company, he promoted himself on social media as its main executive.

When details of the bank account of the company were sought by investigative agencies, Rs 6 crore were found to have been put into Foundation's account in two transactions of Rs 5 crore and Rs 1 crore on 21 and 23 January 2023 respectively.