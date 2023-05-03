Scripted Video Of Old Man Marrying His Daughter-In-Law Goes Viral as Real

Fact-check: This is a scripted video and does not show a father in law marrying his daughter in law.
A video showing a young woman marrying an old man is going viral on social media with a claim that the man married his daughter-in-law after his son's demise.
The video also shows the woman acknowledging that she married the old man out of her will, when the narrator asks the woman her reason for this marriage.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the keyframes of the video and ran a reverse image search on some of them which led us to a longer version of the viral video.
This video was uploaded by a user named 'Defensive mode' on YouTube and it was a 6 minutes 30 seconds video.
It carried a disclaimer at the end, which stated, "Everything in this video is imaginary. Imaginary because reality is too bitter to be told or shown. Events shown in this are not real compared to what has actually been happening in countries like ours."
We also found another Facebook post from 2022 which carried the same video.
This video also carried the same disclaimer at the end of the clip.
The video carried a disclaimer.
Conclusion: This is a scripted video showing an old man marrying a young woman after his son's demise and does not show any real incident.
We have also reached out to the creator of the video and the copy will be updated as and when we receive a response from them.
