NDTV’s ‘Poll of Polls Tracker’ Did Not Predict BJP’s Loss in Karnataka Elections

Photo showing NDTV's poll of poll tracker for 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections is fake.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A screenshot purportedly showing a chart of the outcomes of multiple polls on the upcoming 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections by different organisations has gone viral on social media.
The claim: The chart is being shared to claim that most opinion polls conducted for the Assembly elections unanimously predicted 'BJP's biggest defeat' and now NDTV's Poll of Polls Tracker was predicting the same.
Polling is scheduled to take place on 10 May, and votes will be counted on 13 May for the state's Assembly elections.
An archive of this claim can be seen here.
The claim is viral on both Facebook and Twitter.
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.)
Is it true?: The viral chart is fake.
NDTV has not published a chart as one of opinion polls for the Karnataka elections. The organisation conducts exit polls, called 'the poll of exit polls'.
In a tweet, NDTV called the chart 'fake'.
How did we find out?: We conducted a keyword search to look for NDTV's 'poll of poll trackers', but the search yielded no results.
A search for the news organisation's survey on the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections led us to a report published on 3 May, which mentioned that their survey had revealed Congress' Siddaramaiah to be the top choice for the chief minister's seat.
NDTV has not conducted an opinion poll for the upcoming Karnataka elections.
However, a 2018 article on exit polls for Karnataka carried a similar chart to the one in the claim.
The chart is from the 2018 Karnataka elections' exit polls.
NDTV calls chart 'fake': In a tweet, NDTV called the viral chart 'fake', adding that the 'poll of exit polls' would be discussed on 10 May, after polling ends.
NDTV calle the chart 'false'.
Conclusion: The viral chart claiming to show an opinion poll about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing the upcoming 2023 Karnataka elections by NDTV is fake.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)