Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: How a Usually Clever BJP Mishandled the Wrestling Row

The BJP national leadership's handling of the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh episode has been a bit uncharacteristic. Uncharacteristic because so far whenever the party has been caught in a difficult position, it either retreats - as it did with the farm laws, the land acquisition amendment and the MJ Akbar scandal - or it simply brazens it out as it has done in countless occasions in the past.

But neither seems to be happening regarding Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by several female wrestlers.

In fact, the entire issue is now becoming a much bigger embarrassment with wrestler Vinesh Phogat claiming that she told Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's conduct in 2021.

What's going wrong for the BJP in this case?