WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Dutt & More

From old visuals of actor Sanjay Dutt going viral to claim that he is "threatening" gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to misleading claims being linked to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, here are some of the pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A short clip showing Indian and Chinese armed forces standing together, with the former prompting the latter to chant “Jai Shri Ram” is going viral on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared amid the recent disengagement agreement between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
Those sharing it have claimed that the Indian Army made its Chinese counterpart raise the slogan before disengaging.
However, this video is not recent, as claimed.
It has been on the internet since January 2024, when it was shared as a clip on Indian Army personnel chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after the idol of Hindu deity Ram was consecrated at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video showing Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole talking about a statement purportedly made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and asking what is wrong with the statement, is being widely shared on social media.
The video: The video, which shows Patole talking about Gandhi, “What did he say there? That when everyone in our country is on equal footing, we will think about reservations. What is wrong about this?”
The claim: The clip is being shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, such as IT Cell Head Amit Malviya, who said that Rahul Gandhi said he, or the Congress party, said they “will remove reservations.”
He added that this statement was endorsed by Patole.
However, the claim is false.
Rahul Gandhi did not say that he or the Congress party will “remove reservations,” neither did Patole endorse such a statement.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray purportedly saying that he consumes beef is going viral on social media.
But this video has been clipped. The original video shows Thackeray referring to a 2015 remark made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kiren Rijiju about eating beef.
You can read our fact-check here.
After reports of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatening to kill actor Salman Khan and Congress MP Pappu Yadav emerged, social media users began sharing clips of actor Sanjay Dutt, claiming that he threatened Bishnoi.
Social media users are sharing three clips claiming that Dutt threatened Bishnoi in them.
But all these videos are edited.
The first one originally shows Dutt wishing people on Diwali in 2018, the second clip is of him thanking fans in 2016, while the last one shows him talking about a Marathi film he produced in 2019.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video showing a massive crowd gathered near a convoy of cars is going viral online. The video also shows several people raising Congress flags.
Users sharing the video are claiming that it shows Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign rally in Wayanad, Kerala.
This comes after her rally was held in Wayanad before the by-elections on 13 November.
But this video dates back to 11 May and is from Gandhi's rally that happened in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.
It is unrelated to Wayanad, as claimed.
You can read our fact-check here.
