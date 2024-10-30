ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Priyanka Gandhi's Maharashtra Rally Falsely Shared as Wayanad

This video dates back to May 2024 and is from Priyanka Gandhi's rally that happened in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.

A video showing a massive crowd gathered near a convoy of cars is going viral online. The video also shows several people raising Congress flags.

Users sharing the video are claiming that it shows Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign rally in Wayanad, Kerala.

This comes after her rally was held in Wayanad before the by-elections on 13 November.

This video dates back to May 2024 and is from Priyanka Gandhi's rally that happened in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to 11 May and is from Gandhi's rally that happened in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.

  • It is unrelated to Wayanad, as claimed.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a Facebook post shared by Marathi news outlet Samachar First.

  • This was shared on 11 May, and the caption stated that it shows Gandhi's rally in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.

  • This was also shared by Indian Youth Congress - Uttar Pradesh's official Facebook page on 11 May.

  • We also found the same video on Gandhi's Instagram page.

  • The video carried a place tag mentioning Nandurbar, Maharashtra.

This was also reported by Saam TV, Times of India and TV9 Marathi.

Conclusion: An old video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally from Nandurbar, Maharashtra, is going viral as one from Wayanad, Kerala.

