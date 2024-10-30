Old Video of Priyanka Gandhi's Maharashtra Rally Falsely Shared as Wayanad

A video showing a massive crowd gathered near a convoy of cars is going viral online. The video also shows several people raising Congress flags.
Users sharing the video are claiming that it shows Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign rally in Wayanad, Kerala.
This comes after her rally was held in Wayanad before the by-elections on 13 November.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a Facebook post shared by Marathi news outlet Samachar First.
This was shared on 11 May, and the caption stated that it shows Gandhi's rally in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.
This was also reported by Saam TV, Times of India and TV9 Marathi.
Conclusion: An old video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally from Nandurbar, Maharashtra, is going viral as one from Wayanad, Kerala.
