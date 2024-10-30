BJP Delhi Shares Altered Image of Autorickshaw To Take a Dig at Arvind Kejriwal

advertisement
An image of an autorickshaw carrying text in Hindi that said "will drive away Kejriwal from Delhi" is going viral on the internet to take a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Who shared the image?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi's official X (formerly account) shared the image with a caption that said, "The people of Delhi have decided that Kejriwal has to be chased away!."
Is the claim real?: The image has been altered to add the text targeting AAP. The original one could be traced back to at least April 2013 and had text that said "Ayush Gupta, Akansha, when will you come home."
How did we find that out?: We conducted a Google Lens search on the viral image and found the same visual uploaded on stock image website named 'Wikimedia Commons'.
The image was posted on 9 April 2013 and its description said, "An auto-rickshaw in Hauz Khas, Delhi."
The text on the back of the autorickshaw said "Ayush Gupta, Akansha, when will you come home."
Comparing visual: On comparing the viral image to the one uploaded on Wikimedia Commons, we found the former has been edited to make the viral social media claim.
A meme template: The same image had been used for an advertisement by Fevicol in February 2018.
It was uploaded on the official Facebook handle of Fevicol with a caption that said, "Keep safe distance!."
Conclusion: The image is altered and has been shared to mislead the viewers.
