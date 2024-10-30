Video of German Foreign Minister Not Being Formally Welcomed Isn't From India

advertisement
A video showing German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock getting off a plane is going viral on social media with the claim that she was surprised when she landed in India and saw no formal welcome.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and found a video shared by GIC Southeast Asia on X.
It stated that it showed Baerbock's visit to south east Asia.
We compared the scenes from the two videos and found some similarities in the background, the plane and the attire.
We then performed a relevant keyword search and found a report from Deutsche Welle (DW) from 16 January 2024.
It included a photo of Baerbock, which matched with the viral video and it mentioned that it shows her arriving at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
We found another report shared by the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti shared on 28 October which quotes Sebastian Fischer, an official from the German Foreign Ministry.
Fischer mentions that “a video circulating on social media, which claimed to show Annalena Baerbock's visit to India or China, is misleading. In reality, the video was filmed in Malaysia in January of this year".
We also found a post shared by Baerbock's on her official Instagram account on 14 January 2024.
We noticed that Baerbock was wearing the same attire as the one seen in the viral clip.
The caption mentioned her visit to Malaysia.
Conclusion: A video of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock getting off a plane in Malaysia is being falsely shared as one from India.
