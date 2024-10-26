Maharashtra BJP Has Hindutva Vote Bank, Shinde Will Have to Claim Marathi Manoos

The BJP has another cross to bear. It is widely seen as responsible for the break-up of two regional parties that were widely seen to be championing the interests of the state. The move to grant Marathi the status of classical language, a proposal that had been in cold storage for too long, should be seen as a step in that direction.

It is a course correction measure adopted by the ruling NDA government to cover lost ground with respect to Marathi sub-nationalism. The BJP realises that it cannot romp to victory in Maharashtra on its own. It is, therefore, in the BJP's interests that the Shinde Sena, grows a support base big enough to ease the former's burden in the assembly polls, but not big enough to challenge its dominant position in the alliance.

By claiming credit for the move to grant the classical language status to Marathi, the Shinde Sena wants to make inroads in the undivided Shiv Sena’s Marathi Manoos vote bank. This is crucial for the party and the ruling alliance’s immediate prospects in the Assembly polls, and central to the Shinde Shiv Sena’s survival in the long run.

