Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Impact of Cyclone Dana in Odisha? No!

A video of high waves hitting the shore where a house could be seen is going viral on the internet with users linking it to the recent Cyclone Dana that has impacted Odisha and West Bengal.
What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption saying, "Cyclone Dana unleashes its fury on Odisha's coastal regions, bringing: Turbulent waves, Heavy rainfall, Strong gusty winds.
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to May 2021, which predates the recent damage caused in both states by Cyclone Dana.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found the same visuals on a Facebook handle named 'Mo Odisha'.
The video was posted on 25 May 2021 and its caption said, "Video from Chandipur Balasore. Stay home stay safe."
We came across similar visuals shared on the official YouTube channel of OTV, which said that they were from Cyclone Yaas.
It identified the location as 'Digha'. The video was published on 25 May 2021.
Other sources: An X user named 'Roxy Koll' had shared the same video on 14 May 2021 claiming it to be from Cyclone Tauktae and had identified the location as South Kerala.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the location of the video, it is evident that the clip is old and unrelated to Cyclone Dana.
