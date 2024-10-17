Bishnoi Must Be Stopped. Dawood Operating From Pakistan is Humiliating Enough

The citizens of Mumbai are shaken by the recent murder of a popular political leader, Baba Siddique. The sheer impunity with which the crime was committed, right under the police's nose, reminds one of the crime syndicates of the 1980s and 1990s who used to operate in the megapolis and terrorise the people.

Their extortion calls would occasionally be followed by firing in the air to scare their victim in case payments were delayed. And then murder would if the demands weren't met. All of this would cause intense fear and anxiety among the general public.