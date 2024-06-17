Rahul Gandhi To Retain Rae Bareli Seat, Priyanka To Contest From Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency and vacate the Wayanad seat, which will be contested by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday, 17 June.
"Rahul Gandhi won from 2 LS seats but as per the law he has to vacate one seat. Rahul Gandhi will keep the Raebareli seat and vacate Wayanad Lok Sabha seat," Kharge said during a press conference on Monday, adding, "We have decided that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fight elections from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat."
Rahul Gandhi had contested from and won both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats by 3.6 and 3.9 lakh votes, respectively, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
'I Have an Emotional Connect...': Rahul Gandhi
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said that he has an emotional connect with both Wayanad and Rae Bareli, and will continue to visit Wayanad even though he won't represent the seat in Parliament.
"I was an MP from Wayanad for the last five years. I thank the people for their love and support. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fight from elections from Wayanad but I will also periodically visit Wayanad. I have an old relationship with Rae Bareli, I am happy that I will get to represent them again but it was a tough decision," he said.
"The people of Wayanad can think that they have 2 members of the Parliament, one is my sister and the other is me. My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad, I love every single person in Wayanad," Gandhi added.
Speaking about her electoral debut, Priyanka Gandhi said that she will not let the people of Wayanad feel the "absence" of her brother, who won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
"I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Rae Bareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad," she said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)