Rahul Gandhi To Retain Rae Bareli Seat, Priyanka To Contest From Wayanad

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said that he has an emotional connect with both Wayanad and Rae Bareli, and will continue to visit Wayanad even though he won't represent the seat in Parliament.

"I was an MP from Wayanad for the last five years. I thank the people for their love and support. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will fight from elections from Wayanad but I will also periodically visit Wayanad. I have an old relationship with Rae Bareli, I am happy that I will get to represent them again but it was a tough decision," he said.

"The people of Wayanad can think that they have 2 members of the Parliament, one is my sister and the other is me. My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad, I love every single person in Wayanad," Gandhi added.

Speaking about her electoral debut, Priyanka Gandhi said that she will not let the people of Wayanad feel the "absence" of her brother, who won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.