WebQoof Recap: Around Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops, Assembly Elections & More

From misinformation around the ICC 2023 Men's World Cup Final, state assembly elections to AI-generated images being shared as real images from the Uttarkashi Tunnel Operation, here are some of the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
An image that shows several people inside a tunnel carrying the Indian national flag is being shared with users, linking it to the successful rescue operation conducted in a Uttarkashi tunnel on Tuesday, 28 November.
Media organisations, such as Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar and News24 shared the image on their official Facebook handles. The Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, also shared the image.
However, the viral image has some noticeable errors and was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. It is being falsely circulated as a real visual of the successful operation.
A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared with a claim that it shows him making remarks on the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
The claim comes in the backdrop of state assembly elections.
Those sharing the video captioned it, "Look at the criminal grin on the face of #RahulGandhi while downplaying barbaric beheading of #KanhaiyaLal ji and calling monsters’ act as silly stuff. He also pardoned both killers."
However, the video dates back to July 2022 does not show Gandhi asking people to forgive the killers of Kanhaiya Lal. It shows him talking about the people who vandalised his office at Wayanad, Kerala in June 2022.
An edited image of Australian cricketer Travis Head claiming that he "cheated" while catching the ball during the final match of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup went viral on the internet.
Following this, a set of videos showing Indian cricketers namely, captain Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Irfan Pathan, reacting to this viral image, are going viral too.
However, these videos are old and edited.
They are unrelated to the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Dhoni's video is from 2019, Virat's video is from an online interview from 2020, Pathan's remarks were for Sachin Tendulkar and Sharma's clip is from his Instagram live from 2020.
Some social media users have shared posts which claim that students without biology as a subject in their Class 12 curriculum can still become doctors.
These posts cite new education policy guidelines, stating that they permit aspirants to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) even without studying the subject.
This has been attributed to the National Medical Commission (NMC).
However, this claim is misleading.
The NMC released new guidelines on 22 November which permit students with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Classes eleven and twelve to appear for NEET.
However to appear for NEET, students who did not have Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology can take them up as "additional subjects" after graduating from Class 12 from boards recognised by the government.
A video showing a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)'s Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Telangana, Maganti Gopinath, being questioned by a woman has gone viral.
Those sharing have claimed that recently, a woman publicly scrutinised Gopinath for "neglecting public issues", ahead of the 2023 Telangana elections.
This video was shared by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Vice President from Andhra Pradesh on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.
While this incident did take place, it is not a recent video. It dates back to November 2018.
The woman questioned Gopinath when he was campaigning during the 2018 Telangana state elections.
