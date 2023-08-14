Doctors, health policy experts, and other medical practitioners were quick to voice their protest against the guidelines that potentially made prescribing branded medicines a punishable offence, following the news reports.

What exactly are generic and branded drugs? According to the NMC:

Generic drug: A drug product that is comparable to brand/reference listed product in dosage, in dosage form, strength, route of administration, quality and performance characteristics, and intended use.

Branded drugs: A branded generic drug is one which has come off patent and is manufactured by drug companies and sold under different companies' brand names.

For example, paracetamol is a generic drug, but using popular names of brands that use that in the tablet comes under 'branded drugs.'