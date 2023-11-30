Old Video of Telangana MLA Facing Scrutiny Viral Ahead of Assembly Elections

A video showing a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)'s Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Telangana, Maganti Gopinath, being questioned by a woman has gone viral.

What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that recently, a woman publicly scrutinised Gopinath for "neglecting public issues", ahead of the 2023 Telangana elections.

Who shared it?: This video was shared by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Vice President from Andhra Pradesh on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.