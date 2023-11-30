Join Us On:
Old Video of Telangana MLA Facing Scrutiny Viral Ahead of Assembly Elections

This video dates back to 2018 and is being falsely shared as recent during the Telangana elections.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
Old Video of Telangana MLA Facing Scrutiny Viral Ahead of Assembly Elections
A video showing a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)'s Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Telangana, Maganti Gopinath, being questioned by a woman has gone viral.

What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that recently, a woman publicly scrutinised Gopinath for "neglecting public issues", ahead of the 2023 Telangana elections.

Who shared it?: This video was shared by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Vice President from Andhra Pradesh on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: While this incident did take place, it is not a recent video. It dates back to November 2018.

  • The woman questioned Gopinath when he was campaigning during the 2018 Telangana state elections.

How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We found a video on YouTube by Raj News Telugu Official dated 10 November 2018.

  • We compared the frames of the two videos and found similarities.

Here are similarities between both the videos. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

Here are similarities between both the videos. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The video was uploaded with the caption that read, "Jubilee Hills TRS Ex MLA Maganti Gopinath Insulted in Election Campaign."

  • We translated one of the the captions appearing on the video from Telugu to English and it loosely translated to: "Locals are angry that the promises given in the past have not been fulfilled."

  • We also found a similar video uploaded by A18 Telangana News on 10 November 2018 with the caption, "A Woman Insulted the TRS Jubilee Hills Candidate Gopinath Maganti During an Election Rally."

  • The Quint reported on 5 October 2022 that the party led by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had announced a change in name from TRS to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

  • The Election Commission of India (ECI) gave its nod to this change in December 2022.

Conclusion: While the public did express their anger towards the Jubilee Hills MLA, it is not a recent video and dates back to 2018. It is being falsely linked to the ongoing Telangana state elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Elections   Webqoof   Fact-Check

Topics:  Elections   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

