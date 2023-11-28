Spread Disinformation, Form Narratives: How Deepfakes Could Impact Elections

The fear of edited or altered videos targeting politicians or furthering narratives was realised when five Indian states witnessed assembly elections recently.

For instance, a video from Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), where the host Amitabh Bachchan could be purportedly asking the contestant a question about Congress leader Kamal Nath went viral.

The clip showed Bachchan asking, "How many farmers' debts did the Kamal Nath-led government, which was formed in 2018, waive?"