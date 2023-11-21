India's First Loss at the 2023 ICC World Cup, and the Sound of Silence in Motera

By the time Mohammed Shami came out to bat in the 44th over, with the score at 211/7, the crowd had already mentally checked out. The hope of Suryakumar Yadav reviving and resuscitating the innings with the kind of trail-blazing knocks that he’s made a career out of faded with the passing of every single over and reached a point of submission by the time India were bundled out for 240.

Hope found a way back into the sea of blue at Motera when Bumrah and Shami found a way to make a contest out of the final after pegging Australia to 47/3. With the visitors’ batters firmly under pressure, the leaders of India’s pace attack continued to look for ways to make inroads. They found the edges and their balls just fell short of kissing the off-stump by a margin of millimeters but much to their dismay and the whole of India, no wicket fell.

Little did those in attendance know that the dismissal of Smith was the final time that they would raise their voices that night as Marnus Labuschagne joined forces with Travis Head at the crease.

The DJ tried to egg the audience on, but he failed. Virat Kohli flung his arms asking for support, but he couldn’t. Bumrah’s leg before review of Head lit a flame but the fire was doused almost as quickly as it burned after the big screen displayed umpire’s call. Shoulders sunk, hearts raced, faces turned pale, nails were destroyed, and silence. Just silence.