Fact-Check: Fake Graphic Peddled as NDTV Predicting Congress Win in Telangana

Fact-Check | This graphic is fake and was not shared by media organisation NDTV.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A graphic which shows media organisation NDTV's 'poll of polls' is going viral with users claiming that the channel predicted that Congress party is winning the Telangana assembly elections by a huge margin.
Who shared it?: Along with several X (formerly Twitter) premium users, Congress national spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate, shared a similar claim on her official handle.
An archive of the post can be found here.
An archive of the post can be found here.
What is the truth?: The viral graphic is false. NDTV took to their official X handle to refute the viral claim and said that they have not conducted such 'poll of polls' for Telangana.
How did we find that out?: We went through NDTV's social media handles, and came across a post that carried the same graphic as seen in the viral claim.
The post was uploaded on 28 November.
Its caption said, "#FakeNewsAlert | NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news."
About the polls mentioned in the graphic: Team WebQoof found only two available opinion polls, which are mentioned in the viral graphic, predicting seats for the parties contesting elections in Telangana.
A report in The South First that was published on 26 November said that the Congress appears to be in the lead with 57-62 seats, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) looks to gain 41-46 seats.
It mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be seen leading in three to six seats and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) may get six to seven seats.
The report was published on 26 November.
Further, we found a post uploaded on the verified X handle of 'Lok Poll' that gave its final opinion poll numbers for the elections in Telangana. It was uploaded on 28 November.
While we did not find any recent exit polls survey conducted by ABP C Voter Poll, we found an older report dating back to 4 November.
It said that the ABP News C-Voter Survey for the month of November showed Congress giving tough competition to the ruling BRS.
It further mentioned that BRS may secure 40.5 percent, and Congress might receive 39.4 percent of the votes.
The survey predicted the BJP receiving around 14.3 percent of the votes.
The report was published on 4 November.
Conclusion: It is clear that a fake graphic is being shared to falsely claim that it shows NDTV 'poll of polls' for the Telangana assembly elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)