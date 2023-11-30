Fact-Check: Old Video of Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Falsely Linked to 2023 CWC Loss

A video of Samaira Sharma, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's daughter, speaking to media personnel has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Samaira is heard responding to a question about her father, saying, “He is in his room.”
The claim: The video is being shared with hashtags and text implying that it is a recent video which was taken after India’s loss at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Those sharing the clip claim that Samaira told journalists that her father “is resting in his room” and that he will “laugh in one month.”
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)
But…?: The video is old and has no connection to India's loss at the recent cricket World Cup.
We were able to trace it back to June 2022, when Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the final match in a test series against the English cricket team.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more information regarding the viral video.
The search led us to a YouTube short, uploaded to the Celebrity Cricket League’s verified channel on 28 June 2022.
In the video, Samaira is heard responding to off-camera queries about Sharma, where she says, “He is in his room. He got corona. He got positive, but only one man is allowed (sic).”
Next, we looked for more reports about Sharma which were published around that time.
This led us to a news report by ABP Live, which carried screenshots of the viral video and mentioned that Samaira Sharma spoke to media personnel at a hotel in Leicester, England.
It stated that the Indian cricket team was in England for a five-match test series against the country’s cricket team, adding that Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the fifth and final match.
We found similar information in a report by Navbharat Times, which said that Samaira was giving her father’s health updates.
The Quint had also reported on Sharma testing positive for COVID-19 on 26 June 2022.
Conclusion: An old video of Indian cricket Rohit Sharma’s daughter, Samaira, speaking to media personnel about her father’s condition is being falsely linked to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
