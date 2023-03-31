WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Karnataka Elections, Congress & More

From misinformation about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more.
From misinformation around the upcoming 2023 Karnataka elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a clipped video of the National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV shared with a claim that he called Union Minister Smriti Irani a 'witch', here's what misled people this week.
A video showing the National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV, speaking about a 'witch' is being shared with a claim that he made this remark towards Union Minister Smriti Irani.
The claim was shared by several social media users as well as verified handles associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP Karnataka, BJYM, Amit Malviya, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priti Gandhi, and Preety Agarwal.)
However, we found that the original video had been clipped. In the original video, Srinivas BV compared the inflation in the country to "a witch who has been kept in the bedroom" by the BJP.
A video of several people on the street and on bullock carts protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes viral on social media.
The claim states that the clip shows a protest happening in poll-bound Karnataka during Modi's recent visit to the state. The state is going to elections on 10 May.
However, we found that the video dates back to 2021, when the Shiv Sena protested against the price hike of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra.
A video of an interviewer asking several Muslim people about their reactions to the order banning the sale of raw meat during Ramzan is going viral on the internet.
Those sharing it have claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently announced the ban.
The original clip of the interview is old and dates back to April 2022, when the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam announced a ban on the sale of raw meat from 2 April to 10 April 2022.
No such order or notification has been announced this year.
A video showing Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaking in the state assembly is going viral on social media. In the video, Yadav talks about the spread of disinformation about the alleged violence taking place against migrants in Tamil Nadu.
The five-minute-long viral video is being shared to claim that Yadav does not desire the post of chief minister because he is scared of YouTuber and self-proclaimed journalist Manish Kashyap.
The viral video has been clipped and altered to change the context of Yadav's speech made at the session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on 20 March.
The part where Yadav says that he does not wants the CM post was a response to the speculations that were made regarding the breaking of the JDU-RJD alliance.
A photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tearing up a piece of paper has gone viral following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.
People sharing the image have claimed that it shows him tearing up a 2013 ordinance brought in by the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.
While it is true that Gandhi spoke against the ordinance in public in 2013 and called for it to be "torn up and thrown away," he didn't physically tear it up.
The image in shared along with the viral claim is from 2012 where he tore a piece of paper at a campaign rally, while taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
