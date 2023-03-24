Is Manish Kashyap The Only Culprit in Spreading Fake News About Bihari Migrants?

Fake news spread like wildfire on social media. The issue was raised in the Bihar assembly. The BJP was quick to slam Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the abuse of Bihari migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

Nitish Kumar sent a special team to Chennai to probe the matter.

Later, the Tamil Nadu police issued clarification calling the allegations fake. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached out to migrant labourers living in the state.

Bihar and Tamil Nadu police registered FIRs against journalists and media for publishing fake news. Of those arrested for spreading fake news is, YouTuber and self-proclaimed journalist Manish Kashyap.