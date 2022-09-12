Congress Still Largest Opposition Party, Nitish and Lalu to Meet Sonia: Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, 11 September, that the Congress is still the largest Opposition party and other parties must recognise its relevance.

“We cannot wish away the fact that their numbers are higher than us in Parliament. Eventually, numbers will be the deciding factor, not statements. Others (parties) are mostly limited to their own states. So people will have to think practically and understand the situation," Yadav said in an interview with The Indian Express.

Consequently, in an effort to unite the Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2024 general elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad will soon meet with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Yadav told reporters.