Does This Image Show Rahul Gandhi Tearing Ordinance on Disqualification of MPs?

A photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tearing up a piece of paper has gone viral following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

This comes after Gandhi was convicted by the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Surat in a 2019 case over his remarks on the ‘Modi' surname.

The claim: People sharing the image have claimed that it shows him tearing up a 2013 ordinance brought in by the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The claim states that had Gandhi not junked the ordinance that was being introduced by his own government, he would still be a Member of the Parliament.