Tejashwi Yadav Doesn't Desire the CM Post Because of Manish Kashyap? No!
In the original speech, Tejashwi Yadav accused Kashyap of trying to create tensions between Bihar and Tamil Nadu.
A video showing Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaking in the state assembly is going viral on social media. In the video, Yadav talks about the spread of disinformation about the alleged violence taking place against migrants in Tamil Nadu.
He also states that he has no desire for the post of Chief Minister as his parents have already been Chief Ministers.
The claim: The five-minute-long viral video is being shared to claim that Yadav does not desire the post of chief minister because he is scared of YouTuber and self-proclaimed journalist Manish Kashyap.
The claim comes after the Bihar and Tamil Nadu police registered FIRs against Kashyap for publishing 'fake news'.
What is the truth?: The viral video has been clipped and altered to change the context of Yadav's speech made at the session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on 20 March.
In the original speech, Yadav states that Kashyap stirred up a conspiracy to create tension between the two states.
The part where Yadav says that he does not wants the CM post was a response to the speculations that were made regarding the breaking of the JDU-RJD alliance.
What did Tejashwi say about Tamil Nadu?: The original and complete video of the proceedings shows Yadav's speech at 2:28:00 timestamp.
He addresses the disinformation spreading about migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu from 29:50:00 timestamp.
“In front of the House, the Leader of the Opposition (BJP leader Vijay Sinha) had said that if the Tamil Nadu incident is proven wrong, I will apologise. On his request, the Honorable Chief Minister also sent a team to Tamil Nadu. And the police of Tamil Nadu and Bihar clearly said that the video was fake and a propaganda create a fight between two states."Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav
Why did Tejashwi say he did not want to become the CM?: In the same video, at 2:54:00 timestamp, Tejashwi states that the opposition alleges that he wants to become a chief minister and Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, wants to become the prime minister.
He also states that he wants to help the public by solving their problems.
He adds, "What more can I ask for? Who would be luckier than me? Both my parents were chief ministers. I was the leader of the opposition and now the Deputy Chief Minister; what else would I want? But, I have to stand up for the opportunity given by him (Nitish Kumar)."
He also says that he stands by Kumar with his full strength.
Manish Kashyap was arrested for spreading disinformation: On 8 March, Kashyap claimed on Twitter that Bihari migrant workers were being abused in Tamil Nadu by uploading fake videos.
Kashyap had shared a scripted video on social media as an actual incident of misbehaviour with labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu.
Tejashwi and Nitish's alliance in Bihar: In August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and formed an alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and was sworn in as Chief Minister.
Tejashwi became the Deputy Chief Minister in this new grand alliance.
Conclusion: Clearly, the claim that Tejashwi Yadav refused to become CM due to fear of Manish Kashyap is false.
