Fact-Check: Video of Bridge From China Shared as Jammu & Kashmir's Chenab Bridge

Fact-Check: A video showing China's bridge is being falsely shared as India's Chenab bridge.
A video showing, a train running on a railway bridge connecting two mountains at a very high altitude, is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows the Chenab bridge of Jammu and Kashmir.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and came across an image of a similar bridge shared on Wikimedia Commons as Beipanjiang Railway Bridge.
Beipanjiang Railway Bridge is in China.
We also found a website called highestbridges.com which carried information about several bridges from around the world.
The website carried several images of the Beipanjiang Railway Bridge Shuibai and stated that this bridge opened in 2001 and is 275 meter high and 118 kilometers long, connecting Liupanshui and Baiguo.
It also added that this bridge is located southwest of the city of Liupanshui near the north end of China’s Guizhou province on the Shuibai Railway over the Beipan river.
Images found on highestbridges.com.
We reached out the photographer, Eric Sakowski, who took these pictures and he confirmed to us that the viral video shows Beipanjiang Railway Bridge from China.
Video of China's bridge: We came across a website of the Chinese newspaper called DDPCP, which carried a detailed video of Beipanjiang Railway Bridge.
We compared the viral video with the Beipanjiang Railway Bridge's visuals from this website.
We found out that the landscape of the mountains, the red arc of the bridge, the river flowing under the bridge and the pillars of the bridge matched each other.
Comparison between the viral video and the video of China's bridge.
We also found the bridge on Bing maps located in Liupanshui, China.
About India's Chenab bridge: The Chenab Railway Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge built between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and is the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge.
We compared the viral image with visuals shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.
We found out major differences between the colour of the arcs, the landscape, the pillars and the surrounding area of both the ends of the arc/bridge.
Comparison between the viral video and Chenab bridge.
Conclusion: A video showing China's bridge is being falsely shared as India's Chenab bridge.
