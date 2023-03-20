No, This Video Doesn’t Show Yogi Adityanath Being ‘Pushed Out Of Bageshwar Dham'
The 'Yogi Adityanath lookalike' was identified as Dilip Jain, a businessman from Madhya Pradesh.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A video of a man in a saffron outfit being pushed out by police personnel is being shared on social media.
The claim: Social media users are claiming that it shows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being pushed out of Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham temple.
(Archives of this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No.
The video shows a Yogi Adityanath lookalike getting into an argument with the police during an event related to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.
The man was identified as one Dilip Jain in news reports, who is said to be a local businessman.
How did we find out?: We took screenshots of the viral video and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One such result led us to a Facebook post carrying a clearer version of the viral video.
It mentioned that it showed a Yogi Adityanath lookalike getting into an argument with the police.
Taking a cue from this, we used relevant Hindi keywords to look for more information about the event.
Yogi Adityanath's lookalike: The search led us to YouTube video published by news organisation Aaj Tak on 23 January.
Its description mentioned that the man in the video was a Yogi Adityanath lookalike, identifying him as businessman Dilip Jain.
It added that the video was taken at an event where Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari had inaugurated transport projects in Madhya Pradesh.
A report by Live Hindustan, which carried a screenshot of the viral video too identified the man as Dilip Jain, adding that he got into an argument with the police after he was asked to get up from his seat.
The Quint reached out to Jain, who confirmed that it was him in the viral video.
"Yes, it's me in the video. There was a minor argument over some seating, and someone made a video. I've never been to Bageshwar Dham," Jain said.
Conclusion: The man is not UP CM Yogi Adityanath and was identified as Dilip Jain, a businessman from Madhya Pradesh.
(With inputs from Vishnukant Tiwari.)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Yogi Adityanath Fact Check Webqoof
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.