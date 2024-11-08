WebQoof Recap: Of Claims About Amit Shah, Donald Trump & Maharashtra Elections

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Claims About Amit Shah, Donald Trump & Maharashtra Elections

From fabricated visuals showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut to false claims surrounding US President-elect Donald Trump's win in the 2024 US Presidential elections, here are some of the pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

1. No, Interpol Has Not Issued Notice Against Home Minister Amit Shah

A graphic claiming to show the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) putting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its 'wanted' list was being shared across social media platforms.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

However, the viral graphic has been fabricated. There is no evidence to prove that Interpol has issued a notice against Shah.

You can read our fact-check here.

2. BJP Leaders Falsely Claim Crowd Chanted ‘Modi’ at Donald Trump’s Election Party

A clip of US President-elect Donald Trump's election night watch party was shared by social media users, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya, claimed that the people in attendance chanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name during Trump's speech.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X)/Screenshot)

But...?: The claim is false, as people chanted 'Bobby', referring to independent candidate Robert F Kennedy, and not Modi, as claimed.

You can read our fact-check here.

3. Sanjay Raut Didn't Say That Thackeray Will Pay Higher Remittance To Muslim Women

An image showing a bulletin of Marathi news channel, Pudhari News, is being shared to claim that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut made a remark about former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paying higher remittances to Muslim women.

  • The text in Marathi reads, “Uddhav Thackeray will give ₹ 3,000/- to his 'beloved sister' (laadki bahin yojana) after he returns as the Chief Minister, and will also give ₹ 6,000/- per month to Muslim sisters as they have high fertility.”

The Quint reached out to Raut, who confirmed that this viral claim is false.

  • A senior Executive Editor at Pudhari News also confirmed that this viral image is fake.

You can read our fact-check here.

4. Old Clip of Pro-Hindu Sloganeering in Kanpur Viral as One From Maharashtra

A video showing an apartment complex with a group of people holding saffron flags and chanting pro-Hindu slogans in the compound is being shared on social media platforms, with the claim that the clip is from Maharashtra.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, the claim is misleading.

The video is from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and was shot in 2022. It shows a group of Bajrang Dal engaging residents of Diviniti Homes in sloganeering and urged them to vote for the then Assembly elections.

Read our fact-check here.

5. Does This Video Show People Celebrating Diwali in Nagaland? No!

A video of fireworks in what appears to be a stadium is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows people celebrating Diwali in Nagaland.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X /Screenshot)

But...?: It is not from India.

  • The video dates back to 30 October and shows fans setting firecrackers off during a football match between River Plate and Atlético Mineiro at the El Monumental stadium in Argentina.

You can read our fact-check here.

