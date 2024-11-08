WebQoof Recap: Of Claims About Amit Shah, Donald Trump & Maharashtra Elections

advertisement
From fabricated visuals showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut to false claims surrounding US President-elect Donald Trump's win in the 2024 US Presidential elections, here are some of the pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A clip of US President-elect Donald Trump's election night watch party was shared by social media users, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya, claimed that the people in attendance chanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name during Trump's speech.
The claim was also shared by other party members like BJP MLA Ashok Saini, State Vice President BJP Madhya Pradesh Jitu Jirati, and BJP leader Gopal Sharma.
But...?: The claim is false, as people chanted 'Bobby', referring to independent candidate Robert F Kennedy, and not Modi, as claimed.
You can read our fact-check here.
An image showing a bulletin of Marathi news channel, Pudhari News, is being shared to claim that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut made a remark about former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paying higher remittances to Muslim women.
The text in Marathi reads, “Uddhav Thackeray will give ₹ 3,000/- to his 'beloved sister' (laadki bahin yojana) after he returns as the Chief Minister, and will also give ₹ 6,000/- per month to Muslim sisters as they have high fertility.”
The Quint reached out to Raut, who confirmed that this viral claim is false.
A senior Executive Editor at Pudhari News also confirmed that this viral image is fake.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video showing an apartment complex with a group of people holding saffron flags and chanting pro-Hindu slogans in the compound is being shared on social media platforms, with the claim that the clip is from Maharashtra.
However, the claim is misleading.
The video is from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and was shot in 2022. It shows a group of Bajrang Dal engaging residents of Diviniti Homes in sloganeering and urged them to vote for the then Assembly elections.
Read our fact-check here.
But...?: It is not from India.
The video dates back to 30 October and shows fans setting firecrackers off during a football match between River Plate and Atlético Mineiro at the El Monumental stadium in Argentina.
You can read our fact-check here.
