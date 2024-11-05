ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sanjay Raut Didn't Say That Thackeray Will Pay Higher Remittance To Muslim Women

Senior Executive Editor at Pudhari News confirmed that this viral image is fake.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
An image showing a bulletin of Marathi news channel, Pudhari News, is going viral online.

The claim mentions that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut made a remark about former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paying higher remittances to Muslim women.

  • The text in Marathi reads, “Uddhav Thackeray will give ₹ 3,000/- to his 'beloved sister' (laadki bahin yojana) after he returns as the Chief Minister, and will also give ₹ 6,000/- per month to Muslim sisters as they have high fertility.”

Senior Executive Editor at Pudhari News confirmed that this viral image is fake.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: We reached out the Raut who confirmed that this viral claim is false.

  • Senior Executive Editor at Pudhari News, also confirmed that this viral image is fake.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google but did not find any relevant reports about Thackeray making any such statement.

  • Neither did we find any mention of this statement on Raut's or Thackeray's social media platforms.

  • Next, we checked Pudhari News' YouTube channel and did not find any such report which supports the claim.

WebQoof team then reached out Raut who confirmed to us that this viral claim is false.

We also reached out to Tulasidas Bhoite, Senior Executive Editor at Pudhari News, who also confirmed to us that this viral image is fake.

Conclusion: A false statement about Uddhav Thackeray’s party paying more to Muslim women if elected is going viral as real.

