Did US President Joe Biden Share This X Post Targeting Kamala Harris? No!

A post purportedly made by United States President Joe Biden is doing the rounds on the internet insinuating that he recently took a dig at Vice-President Kamala Harris for losing the 2024 presidential elections.

What's the post about?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared a screenshot which showed a supposed post from President Biden. Its text said, "That's what you get for kicking me out of the race, you stupid *expletive*.