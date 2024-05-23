Amit Shah’s Remarks on WB Govt Not Giving Holidays for Durga Puja are False

At around the 18:14 timestamp, Shah could be heard saying, "She [Mamata Banerjee] opposes the Ram Mandir. She does not give permission for Durga i immersion and gives holidays to Muslim workers on Ramzan. Mamata didi, we don't have a problem with that, give holidays. But we want an answer as to why you don't grant holidays during our Durga Puja. Why this discrimination?"