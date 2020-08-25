Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Nirav Modi’s Wife Ami
The Enforcement Directorate had, in February 2019, named Ami Modi in a supplementary charge sheet.
The Interpol on Monday, 25 August, reportedly issued a red corner noticed against Ami Modi, wife of fraud accused jeweller Nirav Modi, in connection with money laundering cases that were filed against her in India.
An extradition process will also be started, owing to the Red Corner notice, reported NDTV.
WHY?
According to NDTV, the Enforcement Directorate had, in February 2019, named Ami Modi in a supplementary chargesheet for allegedly being the beneficiary in a purchase of two apartments in New York City worth $30 Million.
These apartments were part of Rs 637 crore in foreign properties seized in October, reported NDTV.
HAS INTERPOL FILED THE NOTICE AGAINST ANYONE ELSE?
Red Corner notices have also been issued against Nirav Modi, his sister Puri and brother Nehal - who is a Belgian citizen.
BACKGROUND
Nirav Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard officers in London on 19 March and faces extradition to India as the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and then laundering the money.
(With inputs from NDTV).
