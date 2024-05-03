'No, Thank You', Say Nagaland's Church Bodies on BJP's 'Cleanliness Drive' Offer

On 27 April, Benjamin Yepthomi, the Nagaland BJP chief in a circular, directed party functionaries to carry out various programmes across 60 Assembly constituencies of the state, such as tree plantation on 4 May, as part of its 'yearly activities'.

One of the other programmes, according to his circular, was cleanliness drives of church compounds on 11 May.

In response to the circular, Imchen, who is Advisor for the Department of Information & Public Relations, and Soil and Water Conservation, said that the BJP should have consulted the churches before taking such a decision.