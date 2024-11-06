ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BJP Leaders Falsely Claim Crowd Chanted ‘Modi’ at Donald Trump’s Election Party

People chanted 'Bobby' while referring to Robert F Kennedy during Donald Trump's speech after the 2024 US Elections.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Sharing a clip of US President-elect Donald Trump's election night watch party, social media users, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya, claimed that the people in attendance chanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name during Trump's speech.

People chanted 'Bobby' while referring to Robert F Kennedy during Donald Trump's speech after the 2024 US Elections.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No. The crowd chanted "Bobby," referring to independent candidate Robert F Kennedy, who was also running for office but dropped his campaign in August and later endorsed Trump.

Also Read

This Video Doesn’t Show Crowd Gathered for Donald Trump’s Rally in Virginia

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed PBS News' logo on the bottom-left corner of the video.

People chanted 'Bobby' while referring to Robert F Kennedy during Donald Trump's speech after the 2024 US Elections.

We noticed PBS News' logo in the corner.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video on PBS News' verified YouTube channel called PBS Newshour.

Here, we found an eight-hour-long video titled 'WATCH LIVE: Trump hosts election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida', which was streamed live on 6 November.

At the 7:52:14 timestamp in this stream, Trump mentions Robert F Kennedy's name, who endorsed Trump and dropped his presidential campaign in August.

A few seconds later, the crowd began chanting 'Bobby', a short nickname for Robert, following which Trump says, "He's a great guy and he really means it. He wants to do some things are we are going to let him go to it."

"But I just said, "Bobby, leave the oil to me, we have more liquid gold — oil and gas — we have more liquid gold than any other country in world. More than Saudi Arabia, we have more than Russia. Bobby, stay away from the liquid gold. Other than that, go have a good time, Bobby."
US President-Elect Donald Trump, speaking about Robert F Kennedy

PM Modi's name was not mentioned anywhere in Trump's speech.

Conclusion: The crowd at Trump's election night watch party chanted 'Bobby' for Robert F Kennedy, and not 'Modi' as claimed.

Also Read

No, White House Press Secretary Did Not Ignore Question About Hurricane Aid

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  PM Narendra Modi   donald trump   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×