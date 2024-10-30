ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BJP Delhi Shares Altered Image of Autorickshaw To Take a Dig at Arvind Kejriwal

The viral image has been altered to make the mislead the viewers.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
An image of an autorickshaw carrying text in Hindi that said "will drive away Kejriwal from Delhi" is going viral on the internet to take a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Who shared the image?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi's official X (formerly account) shared the image with a caption that said, "The people of Delhi have decided that Kejriwal has to be chased away!."

The viral image has been altered to make the mislead the viewers.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The post had garnered over 48 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

Is the claim real?: The image has been altered to add the text targeting AAP. The original one could be traced back to at least April 2013 and had text that said "Ayush Gupta, Akansha, when will you come home."

How did we find that out?: We conducted a Google Lens search on the viral image and found the same visual uploaded on stock image website named 'Wikimedia Commons'.

  • The image was posted on 9 April 2013 and its description said, "An auto-rickshaw in Hauz Khas, Delhi."

  • The text on the back of the autorickshaw said "Ayush Gupta, Akansha, when will you come home."

The viral image has been altered to make the mislead the viewers.

The picture was shared on 9 April 2013.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Screenshot)

Comparing visual: On comparing the viral image to the one uploaded on Wikimedia Commons, we found the former has been edited to make the viral social media claim.

The viral image has been altered to make the mislead the viewers.

A comparison clearly highlights the viral image has been edited.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

A meme template: The same image had been used for an advertisement by Fevicol in February 2018.

  • It was uploaded on the official Facebook handle of Fevicol with a caption that said, "Keep safe distance!."

Conclusion: The image is altered and has been shared to mislead the viewers.

Read More
