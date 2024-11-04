Does This Video Show People Celebrating Diwali in Nagaland? No!

A video of fireworks in what appears to be a stadium is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows people celebrating Diwali in Nagaland.
Who shared it?: Panchjanya's official X (formerly Twitter) account, which has been called out for spreading mis/disinformation on multiple occasions, shared the video with a caption that said, "This is how Diwali was celebrated in Nagaland!."
The post had gained over 73 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar such claims can be found here, here, and here.
What is the truth?: The video dates back to 30 October and shows fans setting firecrackers off during a football match between River Plate and Atlético Mineiro at the El Monumental stadium in Argentina.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral clip and found similar visuals uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'VRedBaller'.
The video was published on 30 October and its description said, "River Plate fans go CRAZY vs Atlético MG at El Monumental for the Copa Libertadores!."
News reports: Brut shared similar visuals on their official X platform and mentioned that they are from the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.
This was before the football match took place between River Plate and Atlético Mineiro.
A recent report published in beIN Sports said that the River Plate's stadium was closed due to unauthorised use of fireworks by fans during the football match.]
Both the teams were competing against each to earn a spot in the Copa Libertadores final.
River Plate shared clip from the match: The football shared visuals from the stadium, which showed fans setting off firecrackers, on their official X platform. The club further thanked the fans for the historic reception.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is unrelated to India or Nagaland and does not show Diwali celebrations.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)