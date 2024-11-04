ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Does This Video Show People Celebrating Diwali in Nagaland? No!

The video actually shows football fans setting off firecrackers inside a stadium in Argentina.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
A video of fireworks in what appears to be a stadium is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows people celebrating Diwali in Nagaland.

Who shared it?: Panchjanya's official X (formerly Twitter) account, which has been called out for spreading mis/disinformation on multiple occasions, shared the video with a caption that said, "This is how Diwali was celebrated in Nagaland!."

The video actually shows football fans setting off firecrackers inside a stadium in Argentina.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X /Screenshot)

The post had gained over 73 thousand views on the platform.

What is the truth?: The video dates back to 30 October and shows fans setting firecrackers off during a football match between River Plate and Atlético Mineiro at the El Monumental stadium in Argentina.

How did we find that out?: We conducted a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral clip and found similar visuals uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'VRedBaller'.

  • The video was published on 30 October and its description said, "River Plate fans go CRAZY vs Atlético MG at El Monumental for the Copa Libertadores!."

News reports: Brut shared similar visuals on their official X platform and mentioned that they are from the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

  • This was before the football match took place between River Plate and Atlético Mineiro.

  • A recent report published in beIN Sports said that the River Plate's stadium was closed due to unauthorised use of fireworks by fans during the football match.]

  • Both the teams were competing against each to earn a spot in the Copa Libertadores final.

River Plate shared clip from the match: The football shared visuals from the stadium, which showed fans setting off firecrackers, on their official X platform. The club further thanked the fans for the historic reception.

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is unrelated to India or Nagaland and does not show Diwali celebrations.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Nagaland   Diwali   Webqoof 

